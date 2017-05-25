Indus School students attend leadership convention

Indus School Student Council officers and voting delegates, Isabelle Cress, president, Maggie Morgan, vice president, and Kierstyn Johnson, secretary, and two other members, Anastasia Noyes and Ryan Noyes, attended the April 22-24 Student Council State Leadership Convention in Rochester. Students participated in general sessions, division meetings, "big idea" discussions, workshops, an activity night with a concert by rapper Heiruspecs, and a formal banquet and dance with DJ "Northern Lights."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.