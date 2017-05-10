Hydroponic commercial greenhouse to b...

Hydroponic commercial greenhouse to bring 137 jobs to region

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

The project is expected to add 137 full-time jobs to the local economy. The greenhouse will span 15 acres, as a 650,000-square-foot facility at Eastman Business Park, and will be built by Clearwater Organic Farms LLC. The facility is anticipated to be ready by year's end and will cost a total of roughly $50 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FBI Director COMEY FIRED 7 hr IescapedNY 18
ONE thing NY misses from IescapedNY Blows 7 hr IescapedNY 2
Two things I miss from NY, Bill Gray's & Wegman... 7 hr IescapedNY 3
Mother's Day 8 hr Sarah 8
Schumer is such a SCHMUCK! 10 hr IescapedNY 4
DemocRats flip-flop again 13 hr Ha Ha 4
Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL 17 hr IescapedNY 52
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC