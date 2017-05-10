Hydroponic commercial greenhouse to bring 137 jobs to region
The project is expected to add 137 full-time jobs to the local economy. The greenhouse will span 15 acres, as a 650,000-square-foot facility at Eastman Business Park, and will be built by Clearwater Organic Farms LLC. The facility is anticipated to be ready by year's end and will cost a total of roughly $50 million.
Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
