Hospital: Trooper injured in crash on NY's I-86 is improving
The condition of a state trooper injured last week in a crash on an upstate New York highway is improving. The Democrat and Chronicle reports that officials at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester say Trooper Craig Foglia's condition has been upgraded from critical to guarded.
