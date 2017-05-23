Hospital: Trooper injured in crash on...

Hospital: Trooper injured in crash on NY's I-86 is improving

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The condition of a state trooper injured last week in a crash on an upstate New York highway is improving. The Democrat and Chronicle reports that officials at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester say Trooper Craig Foglia's condition has been upgraded from critical to guarded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 1 hr MSNBC is fake news 949
Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment 1 hr Time will tell 24
Conspiracy or Not? You decide 7 hr Banana Republican 65
Super Bowl 55 Coming To Tampa Florida 9 hr Social Wedge 7
Former CIA Chief Testifies About Russia's Ties ... 11 hr Truth hurts liberals 2
Food Stamps, Medicaid on Chopping Block. Buh Bye! 12 hr IescapedNY 12
Taxpayer-First Budget. Trillions in Cuts. 12 hr IescapedNY 13
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at May 24 at 4:07AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC