Homeowners deal with flooding along Lake Ontario's NY shore
Authorities say hundreds of homes along Lake Ontario's southern shore in western New York have been hit by wind-driven flooding. Officials in Monroe County says high winds over the weekend sent waves crashing over breakwalls and onto properties in the neighboring towns of Parma and Greece, just west of Rochester.
