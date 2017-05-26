High wind causes more flooding along Lake Ontario

Floodwaters rise again in some Lake Ontario shoreline towns Strong northeast winds whipped up waves that battered some parts of the Lake Ontario shoreline. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://on.rocne.ws/2rW5Mpu Water coming in through a front door and rushing alongside the house and onto the street at an Edgemere Drive house on May 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.