High wind causes more flooding along Lake Ontario
Floodwaters rise again in some Lake Ontario shoreline towns Strong northeast winds whipped up waves that battered some parts of the Lake Ontario shoreline. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://on.rocne.ws/2rW5Mpu Water coming in through a front door and rushing alongside the house and onto the street at an Edgemere Drive house on May 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Sessons slaps creepy biden's hand away
|5 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Genesee Beer Tanks Made in China
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|27
|Fly the US flag this holiday season.
|6 hr
|my old Kin killed...
|5
|IescapedNY Challenge
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|25
|Pope Slaps Trumps Hand Away
|10 hr
|Dennis
|3
|RG&E complaints (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|Christy Anderson
|170
|Let's make English our official language.
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|29
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC