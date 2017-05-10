High water delays Erie Canal journey for giant Genesee beer tanks

A set of huge beer fermentation tanks destined for the Genesee Brewery in Rochester via the New York State Barge Canl have been held up near Albany by rising water levels in the canals. One of the beer fermentation tanks destined for the Genesee Brewery in Rochester via the New York State Barge Canal was seen on this ship on the Hudson River near Kingston earlier this week.

