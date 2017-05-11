Heroin Resistant To Overdose Reversal...

Heroin Resistant To Overdose Reversal Drug Is Creeping Into US Cities

Read more: The Daily Caller

Officials in several U.S. cities are alarmed over the emergence of a new synthetic street opioid highly resistant to the overdose reversal drug Narcan. Dealers are regularly cutting heroin batches with powerful ingredients including fentanyl, a painkiller roughly 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, and carfentanil, a tranquilizer used on elephants, causing increases in fatal overdose.

