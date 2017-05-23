Grand Jury Indicts Rochester Man on Murder Charges for April Fatal Shooting
A county grand jury indicted a Rochester man in connection to the shooting death of a another man last month . The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Devin Mason faces charges of second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
