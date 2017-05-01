Gov. Cuomo declares emergency over Lake Ontario flooding
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to free up resources to help communities hit by flooding along the Lake Ontario's southern shore in western New York. The Democratic governor says Tuesday a state response team has been created.
