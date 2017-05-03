Going Green to Save Some Green: Roche...

Going Green to Save Some Green: Rochester Breaks Ground on New Solar Field

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

City of Rochester officials broke ground on a new solar field Wednesday morning. It's the former site of the Emerson Street Landfill on Lexington Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of government paid trolls 18 min IescapedNY 3
Fake IescapedNY FL ed Name Change Announcement 37 min HateTheTrump 8
Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy. Who will be n... 54 min Thunderbird Ripple 3
NY to give college grads free money towards hom... 2 hr IescapedNY 5
March wind storm caused 11 million in damage in... 2 hr IescapedNY 7
Cuomo should open NY doors to Puerto Ricans lik... 4 hr IescapedNY 6
Puerto Rico to file largest bankruptcy for publ... 4 hr IescapedNY 30
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC