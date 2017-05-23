Genesee beer tanks make it via Erie Canal to Schenectady, head west Tuesday
Giant Genesee Brewery tanks on a barge on the Erie Canal, near Waterford, NY, on May 19. The first set of massive Genesee Brewery tanks destined for Rochester via the Erie Canal will make it just past Schenectady by the end of today. The schedule -- tentative due to weather conditions and other logistical issues -- calls for these two barges, carrying six 20-foot by 60-foot tanks, to start on their way Tuesday morning from Niskayuna to Amsterdam and Tribes Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Bowl 55 Coming To Tampa Florida
|44 min
|Social Wedge
|7
|Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment
|2 hr
|Truth hurts liberals
|23
|Conspiracy or Not? You decide
|2 hr
|Truth hurts liberals
|64
|Former CIA Chief Testifies About Russia's Ties ...
|2 hr
|Truth hurts liberals
|2
|Food Stamps, Medicaid on Chopping Block. Buh Bye!
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|12
|Taxpayer-First Budget. Trillions in Cuts.
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
|Trump Seeks Huge Cuts to Disease Prevention
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC