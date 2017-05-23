Genesee beer tanks make it via Erie C...

Genesee beer tanks make it via Erie Canal to Schenectady, head west Tuesday

Giant Genesee Brewery tanks on a barge on the Erie Canal, near Waterford, NY, on May 19. The first set of massive Genesee Brewery tanks destined for Rochester via the Erie Canal will make it just past Schenectady by the end of today. The schedule -- tentative due to weather conditions and other logistical issues -- calls for these two barges, carrying six 20-foot by 60-foot tanks, to start on their way Tuesday morning from Niskayuna to Amsterdam and Tribes Hill.

