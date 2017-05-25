Genesee beer tanks at Little Falls, h...

Genesee beer tanks at Little Falls, heading to Utica

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Watching the Genesee Brewery beer tanks nearing Canajoharie on the Erie Canal Wednesday, May 24. Photo by Karen Kohl. The first set of Genesee Brewery beer fermentation tanks destined for Rochester made better time than expected Wednesday, according to the Genesee public relations team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's make English our official language. 1 min Jimmy 22
Memorial day weekend the unofficial beginning i... 2 min IescapedNY 7
European Intelligence Will Release Dirt on Trump 6 min IescapedNY 7
Trump Acts Like Baboon at NATO Meeting 45 min IescapedNY 15
Fly the US flag this holiday season. 1 hr Joseph 1
Genesee Beer Tanks Made in China 1 hr IescapedNY 6
IescapedNY Challenge 3 hr IescapedNY 22
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC