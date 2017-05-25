Genesee beer tanks at Little Falls, heading to Utica
Watching the Genesee Brewery beer tanks nearing Canajoharie on the Erie Canal Wednesday, May 24. Photo by Karen Kohl. The first set of Genesee Brewery beer fermentation tanks destined for Rochester made better time than expected Wednesday, according to the Genesee public relations team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's make English our official language.
|1 min
|Jimmy
|22
|Memorial day weekend the unofficial beginning i...
|2 min
|IescapedNY
|7
|European Intelligence Will Release Dirt on Trump
|6 min
|IescapedNY
|7
|Trump Acts Like Baboon at NATO Meeting
|45 min
|IescapedNY
|15
|Fly the US flag this holiday season.
|1 hr
|Joseph
|1
|Genesee Beer Tanks Made in China
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|IescapedNY Challenge
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC