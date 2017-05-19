Gas prices at two-year high heading toward the holiday

Rochesterians planning to travel for Memorial Day Weekend will pay the highest prices at the pump since 2015, AAA Western and Central New York has forecasted, and nearly 40 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home May 25 to May 29. "The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year," AAA vice president of travel Carol DiOrio said. "Higher confidence has led to more consumer spending, and many Americans are choosing to allocate their extra money on travel this Memorial Day."

