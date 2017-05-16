Fringe Announces Comedy Headliner: John Mulaney
On the heels of May 2nd's announcement that France's Plasticiens Volants will bring its U.S Premiere tour to this year's Friday and Saturday on the Fringe, the 2017 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival announces comedy headliner John Mulaney on Friday, September 22 show at 7 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets for John Mulaney : KID GORGEOUS start at $33 , and go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. online at rochesterfringe.com and eastmantheatre.org/events/john-mulaney , in person at the Eastman Theatre Box Office , or by phone at 585-274-3000 .
