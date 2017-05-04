First major U.S. exhibition in over 2...

First major U.S. exhibition in over 20 years devoted to Florine Stettheimer opens in New York

The first major U.S. exhibition in over 20 years focused on Florine Stettheimer opened at the Jewish Museum on May 5, 2017, and will remain on view through September 24, 2017. Florine Stettheimer: Painting Poetry showcases over 50 paintings and drawings in addition to costume and theater designs, photographs, and ephemera, offering a timely reconsideration of this influential American artist with a sharp satirical wit, placing her centrally in the modern dialogue of high and mass culture.

