Fashion First: Spring Essentials

Fashion First: Spring Essentials

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WRMM-FM Rochester

Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women's Image and Makeup Application Event Planner A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and 'painted' Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRMM-FM Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Linked to 18 Russian Conversations 22 min IescapedNY 15
Conspiracy or Not? You decide 40 min IescapedNY 2
My purse was stolen today at Eastview Mall!!! 1 hr IescapedNY 95
Putin Comes To Trumps Aid 1 hr IescapedNY 11
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 1 hr slammer is a PEDO... 948
Rochester Man Shot on Dewey Ave last night 1 hr IescapedNY 3
Roger Ailes Dead 2 hr IescapedNY 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC