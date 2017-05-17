Fashion First: Spring Essentials
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women's Image and Makeup Application Event Planner A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and 'painted' Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRMM-FM Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Linked to 18 Russian Conversations
|22 min
|IescapedNY
|15
|Conspiracy or Not? You decide
|40 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|My purse was stolen today at Eastview Mall!!!
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|95
|Putin Comes To Trumps Aid
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|slammer is a PEDO...
|948
|Rochester Man Shot on Dewey Ave last night
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Roger Ailes Dead
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC