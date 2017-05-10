Fashion First: Embrace the Sunshine
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women's Image and Makeup Application Event Planner A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and 'painted' Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRMM-FM Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|28 min
|IescapedNY
|25
|Shoreline Flooding--Boohoo
|45 min
|Ted
|1
|IescapedNY Challenge
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trump's Approval Rating Slips to 36%
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|14
|Trump Has His First Performance Review
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Mother's Day
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|17
|RYCE at Village Gare says Buh Bye
|3 hr
|Bruce popper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC