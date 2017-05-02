EXCLUSIVE: FBI reveals details of investigation into WNY terrorist sympathizer
After 130 people were killed in the November 2015 coordinated attacks on Paris, the Islamic State promised similar bloodshed on big cities in the U.S., like Chicago, Boston and New York. Soon after, they found the man they wanted to carry out those attacks, in Rochester native Emanuel Lutchman, a convicted terrorist sympathizer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drumpf wants to meet N.Korean leader?
|10 min
|Thunderbird Ripple
|10
|Fake IescapedNY FL ed Name Change Announcement
|17 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|Puerto Rico to file largest bankruptcy for publ...
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|18
|King of Rochesgter: why Rochester radio sucks.....
|2 hr
|Howard
|2
|Wind advisory issued for CrapChester area Tuesday.
|2 hr
|Howard
|13
|Poverty moving into Rochester's suburbs (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|37
|GPD. activated policy on suspected undocumented...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC