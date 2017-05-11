Emergency crews seeing cases of Narcan-resistant heroin
Narcan can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives, but emergency workers in Rochester believe heroin laced with a synthetic additive may have made its way to the area. "It's still not effective, so we end up giving them the IV dose which is a little bit more potent," Greece Volunteer Ambulance Chief Matt Comer said.
Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
