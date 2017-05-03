Doyle Security First in New York State to Implement ASAP-to-PSAP Alarm Communications

Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Doyle Security Systems, in cooperation with the Monroe County Emergency Communications Department, has become the first company in New York State to implement the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol to Public Safety Answering Point alarm response program. Launched April 27, the technology allows the Doyle Security monitoring center to transmit alarm signals directly to the 911 center and to first responders electronically, instead of verbally over the phone.

