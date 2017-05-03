Doyle Security First in New York State to Implement ASAP-to-PSAP Alarm Communications
Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Doyle Security Systems, in cooperation with the Monroe County Emergency Communications Department, has become the first company in New York State to implement the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol to Public Safety Answering Point alarm response program. Launched April 27, the technology allows the Doyle Security monitoring center to transmit alarm signals directly to the 911 center and to first responders electronically, instead of verbally over the phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY to give college grads free money towards hom...
|2 hr
|Quincy
|11
|Beware of government paid trolls
|2 hr
|Quincy
|6
|Fake News Conference
|2 hr
|Quincy
|36
|Fake IescapedNY FL ed Name Change Announcement
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy. Who will be n...
|14 hr
|Thunderbird Ripple
|3
|March wind storm caused 11 million in damage in...
|16 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Cuomo should open NY doors to Puerto Ricans lik...
|17 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC