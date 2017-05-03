Doyle Security First in New York Stat...

Doyle Security First in New York State to Implement ASAP-to-PSAP Alarm Communications

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Security Sales & Integration

Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Doyle Security Systems, in cooperation with the Monroe County Emergency Communications Department, has become the first company in New York State to implement the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol to Public Safety Answering Point alarm response program. Launched April 27, the technology allows the Doyle Security monitoring center to transmit alarm signals directly to the 911 center and to first responders electronically, instead of verbally over the phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NY to give college grads free money towards hom... 2 hr Quincy 11
Beware of government paid trolls 2 hr Quincy 6
Fake News Conference 2 hr Quincy 36
Fake IescapedNY FL ed Name Change Announcement 3 hr IescapedNY 9
Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy. Who will be n... 14 hr Thunderbird Ripple 3
March wind storm caused 11 million in damage in... 16 hr IescapedNY 7
Cuomo should open NY doors to Puerto Ricans lik... 17 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at May 04 at 3:51AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC