Donkey Kong and Pokemon join gaming hall of fame
Halo: Combat Evolved and Street Fighter II were also honoured with places in the permanent exhibition at The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. The hall of fame was established in 2015, covering games played in an arcade, on a console, computer, handheld device or mobile phone.
