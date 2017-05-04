Donkey Kong and Pokemon join gaming h...

Donkey Kong and Pokemon join gaming hall of fame

Read more: BBC News

Halo: Combat Evolved and Street Fighter II were also honoured with places in the permanent exhibition at The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. The hall of fame was established in 2015, covering games played in an arcade, on a console, computer, handheld device or mobile phone.

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at May 05 at 8:06PM EDT

