Dog trapped on 400-foot cliff in New York rescued by cop using ropes...

In this photo provided by New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, New York State Parks Police Officer Ryan Clancy, escorts "Skippy" just after using a harness and ropes to rescue the dog. A dog stuck halfway down a 400-foot cliff in an upstate New York gorge Monday had to be rescued by a police officer who had to use a harness and ropes to find the stranded canine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.