Dog trapped on 400-foot cliff in New York rescued by cop using ropes...
In this photo provided by New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, New York State Parks Police Officer Ryan Clancy, escorts "Skippy" just after using a harness and ropes to rescue the dog. A dog stuck halfway down a 400-foot cliff in an upstate New York gorge Monday had to be rescued by a police officer who had to use a harness and ropes to find the stranded canine.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RGE and Birchcrest Landscape are TREE BUTCHERS
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|20
|Democraps have no problem breaking the law
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Trump Witch Hunt Growing
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|24
|Food Stamps, Medicaid on Chopping Block. Buh Bye!
|4 hr
|Perfect
|13
|Super Bowl 55 Coming To Tampa Florida
|4 hr
|Perfect
|9
|Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|YUP_THATS_HIM
|21
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|slammer is a PEDO...
|950
