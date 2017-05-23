Dog stuck on 400-foot cliff rescued b...

Dog stuck on 400-foot cliff rescued by cop using ropes

A dog stuck about half-way down a 400-foot cliff in a western New York gorge has been rescued by a police officer who had to use ropes to reach the stranded canine. The state parks office says visitors to Letchworth State Park reported hearing a dog barking in the area of the Genesee River gorge known as the Hogsback Overlook, about 30 miles southwest of Rochester.

