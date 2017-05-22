Deer River wind project moving forwar...

Deer River wind project moving forward, scoping document filed

14 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Atlantic Wind is moving forward with its Deer River Wind Farm project, having recently filed a preliminary scoping statement as part of the Article 10 pre-application process. “We're still very early in a long, data-driven process designed to be transparent, invite community participation and that, we hope, results in a wind farm that would create lasting economic opportunities for the local community,” said Paul N. Copleman, spokesman for Avangrid Renewables, of which Atlantic Wind is a subsidiary.

