Crashes At Same Intersection Claim 2 Brothers 11 Years Apart

The family of a 24-year-old man killed this week in a one-car crash at a western New York intersection say his brother died in an accident at the same spot in 2006. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Pavel "Paul" Laune and 28-year-old Melody Stacklyn were killed when their vehicle crashed around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, rolled over and hit several trees near an intersection in the town of Penfield, just east of Rochester.

