Crashes At Same Intersection Claim 2 Brothers 11 Years Apart
The family of a 24-year-old man killed this week in a one-car crash at a western New York intersection say his brother died in an accident at the same spot in 2006. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Pavel "Paul" Laune and 28-year-old Melody Stacklyn were killed when their vehicle crashed around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, rolled over and hit several trees near an intersection in the town of Penfield, just east of Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I see CrapChester,s nice weather lasted for one...
|1 min
|Social Wedge
|7
|Impeach Trump Now Website
|43 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trump Inpeachment Website
|50 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy
|56 min
|IescapedNY
|27
|Conspiracy or Not? You decide
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|29
|Trump Witch Hunt Growing
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|17
|Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL
|3 hr
|Elizabeth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC