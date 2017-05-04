Counting Calories? Wegmans is Making it Easier
ROCHESTER, NY Customers who visit a Wegmans Food Market to pick up a made-to-order or prepared item such as a muffin or a sandwich at the Sub Shop will begin to notice updated calorie information on labels and menu boards around the store. In 2010, the Food and Drug Administration advised chain restaurants and similar retail food establishments that by May 5th 2017, they would be required to post calorie information where customers could easily see it.
