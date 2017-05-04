Company ranks Syracuse nation's 16th ...

Company ranks Syracuse nation's 16th fittest city

Thursday

The average Syracuse Fitbit user takes 7,946 steps a day, part of the reason why the exercise tracking company has ranked Syracuse the 16th fittest city in the nation. Fitbit, which makes wristbands and watches that track exercise and other activity, analyzed customer data from 164 U.S. cities that have at least 8,000 active users to identify the 50 fittest cities.

