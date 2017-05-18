Community Needs Assessment To Be Rele...

Community Needs Assessment To Be Released Soon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Left, the Rev. Amy Rohler, Community Helping Hands director, and Tory Irgang, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County executive director, during the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative task force meeting Wednesday at Community Helping Hands, which is located at the Gateway Center at 31 Water St. Community Helping Hands officials provide ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Conspiracy or Not? You decide 45 min Jason 30
I see CrapChester,s nice weather lasted for one... 48 min Jason 9
Trump Witch Hunt Growing 52 min Jason 19
Trump Finally Did It... Say Goodbye 55 min okimar 38
Impeach Trump Now Website 58 min Jason 5
Trump Inpeachment Website 1 hr Jason 4
Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy 3 hr IescapedNY 27
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC