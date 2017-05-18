Community Helping Hands Completes Partial Skate Park Reconstruction
The "Soar Up" skate park at Community Helping Hands, located inside Jamestown's Gateway Family Center at 31 Water St., recently installed 59 new plywood panels to replace portions of the skate park that had been damaged following a March 8 wind storm that blew off the roof above the park.
