Community Helping Hands Completes Par...

Community Helping Hands Completes Partial Skate Park Reconstruction

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The "Soar Up" skate park at Community Helping Hands, located inside Jamestown's Gateway Family Center at 31 Water St., recently installed 59 new plywood panels to replace portions of the skate park that had been damaged following a March 8 wind storm that blew off the roof above the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2nd Large Brush Fire in as many Days Contained 9 hr IescapedNY 3
Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy 9 hr IescapedNY 30
Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL 9 hr IescapedNY 85
Impeach Trump Now Website 9 hr IescapedNY 16
The nottick era on topix is over 11 hr Bruce popper 1
Did I hear "judge" Ass-tachio got arrested Again? 11 hr Bruce popper 13
Rochester 47 feels 41 Lakeland 75 feels like 75 11 hr Bruce popper 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC