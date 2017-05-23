Clarkson University Army ROTC student...

Clarkson University Army ROTC students commissioned

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Army ROTC Golden Knight Battalion at Clarkson University commissioned 10 cadets into the United States Army at the annual spring commissioning this month. The ceremony featured comments by Clarkson University President Tony Collins and guest speaker Air Force Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Food Stamps, Medicaid on Chopping Block. Buh Bye! 4 min Perfect 13
Super Bowl 55 Coming To Tampa Florida 6 min Perfect 9
News Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09) 54 min YUP_THATS_HIM 21
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 2 hr slammer is a PEDO... 950
Bannon on PBS Frontline last night 5 hr IescapedNY 1
Conspiracy or Not? You decide 5 hr IescapedNY 66
Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment 5 hr IescapedNY 25
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at May 24 at 1:47PM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC