Check Out the 32-Foot Crochet Mural Honoring Harriet Tubman
Harriet Tubman was a remarkable woman -- after she escaped from slavery, the abolitionist helped hundreds of slaves escape from the south using the Underground Railroad. Therefore, it seems fitting that she's being honored at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn, New York, where a 32-foot crocheted mural is being dedicated to her and all of her many accomplishments.
