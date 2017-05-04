Check Out the 32-Foot Crochet Mural H...

Check Out the 32-Foot Crochet Mural Honoring Harriet Tubman

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Martha Stewart

Harriet Tubman was a remarkable woman -- after she escaped from slavery, the abolitionist helped hundreds of slaves escape from the south using the Underground Railroad. Therefore, it seems fitting that she's being honored at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn, New York, where a 32-foot crocheted mural is being dedicated to her and all of her many accomplishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martha Stewart.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FCC Goes After Stephen Colbert 22 min IescapedNY 3
Ha ha has hid hid 1 hr popperHATER 7
News Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing 8 hr Nope 3
Trump Army Sec'y Nominee Withdraws Amid Fierce ... 9 hr IescapedNY 3
What Would You Do? Where Would You Stay? 20 hr IescapedNY 7
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 22 hr slammer is a PEDO... 932
Fake News Conference Fri Bruce popper 41
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at May 06 at 1:46PM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC