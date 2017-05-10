Bill Farmer sees decade-long vision f...

Bill Farmer sees decade-long vision for Creekside Inn finally coming into focus

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

A group of writers and photographers, mostly food and wine critics from Monroe County, were in Le Roy last night to be the first to experience Farmer's Creekside Inn. Ten years have passed since Bill Farmer, chairman of Catenary Construction in Rochester and a specialist in historical preservation of concrete and masonry buildings, saw the Creekside in for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Approval Rating Slips to 36% 2 min Ha Ha 9
Harvard to hold graduation ceremony for black s... 3 min IescapedNY 4
Trump Has His First Performance Review 3 min IescapedNY 3
FBI Director COMEY FIRED 20 min IescapedNY 24
Mother's Day 52 min IescapedNY 13
Cellino and Barnes Breaking Up 2 hr IescapedNY 4
Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL 2 hr IescapedNY 59
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC