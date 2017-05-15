Big Ditch Brewing to start selling be...

Big Ditch Brewing to start selling beer in Rochester area

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Buffalo-based Big Ditch Brewing Company says it will begin selling its beer in the Rochester area starting this week. The popular western New York brew will be available both on tap at bars and in cans at grocery and convenience stores in Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, and Yates counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Finally Did It... Say Goodbye 17 min Ha Ha 21
Did I hear "judge" Ass-tachio got arrested Again? 45 min Ha Ha 2
Rochester rebrands teen pregnancy, STD program 1 hr IescapedNY 1
My purse was stolen today at Eastview Mall!!! 1 hr Ha Ha 65
Pittsford Votes Down Gigantic School Budget 1 hr Ha Ha 4
Rochester to have first really nice day in eigh... 1 hr IescapedNY 1
FBI Director COMEY FIRED 1 hr Ha Ha 57
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC