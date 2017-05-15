Big Ditch Brewing to start selling beer in Rochester area
Buffalo-based Big Ditch Brewing Company says it will begin selling its beer in the Rochester area starting this week. The popular western New York brew will be available both on tap at bars and in cans at grocery and convenience stores in Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, and Yates counties.
