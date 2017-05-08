Batavia to host regional plastic scale model show May 19 & 20
NOREASTCON 46, a scale model show and contest, will take place on Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th at the Quality Inn, 8250 Park Road in Batavia, NY. NOREASTCON 46 will be co-hosted by the "Buffcon Boys" of Buffalo and the "Roc City Scale Modelers" of Rochester...both chapters of the International Plastic Modelers Society .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL
|10 min
|IescapedNY
|29
|Sandra Arena denied parole (Nov '13)
|47 min
|Mistyday
|29
|Chaos erupts after airline cancels flights are FLA
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|FBI Issuing Statement to Update Comey's Testimony
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|What happened to the church brawl video thread?
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|14
|Send Your Ashes to the Republicans
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|15
|Domestic violence in Rochester 2.5 times the st...
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC