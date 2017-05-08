Batavia to host regional plastic scal...

Batavia to host regional plastic scale model show May 19 & 20

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

NOREASTCON 46, a scale model show and contest, will take place on Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th at the Quality Inn, 8250 Park Road in Batavia, NY. NOREASTCON 46 will be co-hosted by the "Buffcon Boys" of Buffalo and the "Roc City Scale Modelers" of Rochester...both chapters of the International Plastic Modelers Society .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homelessness a Problem in Lakeland, FL 10 min IescapedNY 29
News Sandra Arena denied parole (Nov '13) 47 min Mistyday 29
Chaos erupts after airline cancels flights are FLA 1 hr IescapedNY 1
FBI Issuing Statement to Update Comey's Testimony 1 hr IescapedNY 7
What happened to the church brawl video thread? 3 hr IescapedNY 14
Send Your Ashes to the Republicans 3 hr IescapedNY 15
Domestic violence in Rochester 2.5 times the st... 4 hr IescapedNY 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC