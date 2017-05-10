Bands announced for 2017 Windstream Party in the Park
The 21st Party in the Park will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in downtown Rochester. Shows will be held each Thursday evening from June 15-August 10. Tickets are $5 each; children 12 and under will be admitted for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IescapedNY Challenge
|32 min
|Quincy
|2
|Can Hillary's Email Investigation be Reopened?
|34 min
|Ted
|5
|Trump's Approval Rating Slips to 36%
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|17
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|25
|Shoreline Flooding--Boohoo
|5 hr
|Ted
|1
|Trump Has His First Performance Review
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Mother's Day
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC