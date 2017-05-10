Bands announced for 2017 Windstream P...

Bands announced for 2017 Windstream Party in the Park

The 21st Party in the Park will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in downtown Rochester. Shows will be held each Thursday evening from June 15-August 10. Tickets are $5 each; children 12 and under will be admitted for free.

