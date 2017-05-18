Accused Ridgeway Arsonist Pleads Not Guilty
He owns the building on Ridgeway Avenue in Rochester where firefighters found several devices and containers of gasoline Monday night. Firefighters say one of the devices detonated when they went into the building to investigate reports of a strong gasoline odor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conspiracy or Not? You decide
|34 min
|IescapedNY
|20
|Roger Ailes Dead
|3 hr
|Nottick
|2
|Tyquan Rivera back in prison until Jan. 2018 fo...
|3 hr
|Nottick
|12
|Did I hear "judge" Ass-tachio got arrested Again?
|3 hr
|Nottick
|8
|Florida iescapedny has been posting since four am
|3 hr
|Nottick
|2
|Xerox cans 175 employees in Webster
|4 hr
|Nottick
|5
|Trump Witch Hunt Growing
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
|Trump Linked to 18 Russian Conversations
|7 hr
|Ha Ha
|24
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC