Accused Ridgeway Arsonist Pleads Not Guilty

He owns the building on Ridgeway Avenue in Rochester where firefighters found several devices and containers of gasoline Monday night. Firefighters say one of the devices detonated when they went into the building to investigate reports of a strong gasoline odor.

