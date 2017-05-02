A young photographer took this harrow...

A young photographer took this harrowing image of the Vietnam War. He ...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Photographer Robert Ellison, 23, captured this image of the Marines dragging the body of 2nd Lt. Donald Jacques, 20, out of the underbrush near Khe Sanh on Feb. 25, 1968.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fake News Conference 57 min Peter 27
King of Rochesgter: why Rochester radio sucks..... 58 min IescapedNY 3
GPD. activated policy on suspected undocumented... 1 hr IescapedNY 4
Drumpf wants to meet N.Korean leader? 1 hr IescapedNY 11
Puerto Rico to file largest bankruptcy for publ... 1 hr IescapedNY 20
Is it time for NY to raise it's income tax rate... 1 hr IescapedNY 3
King of Rochester - Blog (Feb '16) 1 hr IescapedNY 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,813 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC