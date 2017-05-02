3 jailed following raid of Albion res...

3 jailed following raid of Albion residence

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

The Orleans County Major Felony Task Force was investigating the sale and distribution of crack cocaine from Rochester to Albion. With help from Albion police and the Orleans County multi-agency SWAT team, a search warrant was executed at an address in the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puerto Rico to file largest bankruptcy for publ... 4 min IescapedNY 26
Wind advisory issued for CrapChester area Tuesday. 11 min Bruce popper 14
Fake News Conference 12 min Bruce popper 33
King of Rochester is king of trash 14 min Bruce popper 1
King of Rochester - Blog (Feb '16) 23 min Bruce popper 5
King of Rochesgter: why Rochester radio sucks..... 24 min Bruce popper 4
Cuomo should open NY doors to Puerto Ricans lik... 32 min IescapedNY 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC