3 jailed following raid of Albion residence
The Orleans County Major Felony Task Force was investigating the sale and distribution of crack cocaine from Rochester to Albion. With help from Albion police and the Orleans County multi-agency SWAT team, a search warrant was executed at an address in the village.
