2 Adults, Child Able to Escape Monroe...

2 Adults, Child Able to Escape Monroe Ave. House Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Your News Now

Two adults and a child were able to escape a house fire that got started in the attic late Sunday night in Rochester. "Because it was above the living units, I don't think the occupants knew it was going on, and naturally the smoke detectors wouldn't activate until it was a little bit lower," said Mike Dupra, Rochester Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spectrum Sucks//Goodbye!! 2 min Jerry 1
NYS Senate Has Worse Attendance Record Than The... 11 min IescapedNY 3
RGE and Birchcrest Landscape are TREE BUTCHERS 1 hr IescapedNY 16
Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy 1 hr IescapedNY 33
Harvard Lawyer Prepares for Trump Impeachment 1 hr IescapedNY 22
Taxpayer-First Budget. Trillions in Cuts. 1 hr IescapedNY 10
Netanyahu Praises Trump! 1 hr iescapedny 7
Conspiracy or Not? You decide 2 hr IescapedNY 59
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC