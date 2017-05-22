2 Adults, Child Able to Escape Monroe Ave. House Fire
Two adults and a child were able to escape a house fire that got started in the attic late Sunday night in Rochester. "Because it was above the living units, I don't think the occupants knew it was going on, and naturally the smoke detectors wouldn't activate until it was a little bit lower," said Mike Dupra, Rochester Fire Department.
