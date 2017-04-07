Young Entrepreneur Academy student ad...

Young Entrepreneur Academy student advances to Saunders Scholars Competition in New York

One student with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Young Entrepreneurs Academy has advanced to the Saunders Scholars Competition held in Rochester, New York. Vaughn, 13, was one of 16 students among 12 businesses who pitched his business to local investors on April 5. He was chosen as the Saunders Scholars semi-finalist, and he will head to New York on May 5. Vaughn attends Frenship Middle School where he is in the 7th grade.

