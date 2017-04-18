Yet another wayward American white pe...

Yet another wayward American white pelican finds its way to Onondaga Lake

18 hrs ago

An American white pelican, rare for this area, has been spotted the past few days swimming along the southwestern shore of Onondaga Lake. This is the second year in a row that a pelican has turned up in the waterway.

