Woman dies, 2 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Rochester
Police say one person has died and two others are hospitalized after two vehicles collided on a suburban Rochester road. Authorities in the Monroe County town of Greece say a woman in her late 20s was driving south on Manitou Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when she collided with a northbound vehicle.
