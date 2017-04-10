Woman dies, 2 people hurt in 2-vehicl...

Woman dies, 2 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Rochester

The Post-Standard

Police say one person has died and two others are hospitalized after two vehicles collided on a suburban Rochester road. Authorities in the Monroe County town of Greece say a woman in her late 20s was driving south on Manitou Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when she collided with a northbound vehicle.

