WNY Native Green to Make UFC Debut in Buffalo

Even while winning a state championship while wrestling in High School and a MAC Championship at the University at Buffalo Desmond Green had his eyes set on this weekend. Green will make his UFC debut this Saturday on the undercard of UFC 210, the first major MMA event to be held in Buffalo in over 20 years.

