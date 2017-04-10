Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Rochester
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold Monday at Stonewood Deli & Market on Stonewood Avenue in Rochester. This is the second time in recent days that a local retailer sold a winning Take 5 ticket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking News: Carter Page, Foreign Agent
|15 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Stephen King on Spicer
|56 min
|Burt
|7
|Bannon is Close to Getting the Boot
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|Free College for Everybody in NY
|1 hr
|Johnny
|26
|Spicer has reached Zero Credibility
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|Could O’Reilly’s Show be up for Grabs?
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|burts increase in activity on Topix...
|2 hr
|Burt
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC