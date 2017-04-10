URMC Recognizes 3 With Satcher Community Health Awards
Nancy M. Bennett, M.D., M.S.; award-winners Rajeev S. Ramchandran, M.D., M.B.A., Robert L. Weisman, D.O., and Catherine A. Bunce, R.N., M.S.; and Grand Rounds speaker Nicole Redmond, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Three individuals were honored Tuesday with the eighth annual Dr. David Satcher Community Health Improvement Awards, presented by the University of Rochester Medical Center's Center for Community Health in the Helen Wood Hall Auditorium.
