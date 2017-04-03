Upstate NY teen hit with spit on school bus retaliates with pepper spray, police say
Two female teenagers in Upstate New York will have to appear in court after a fight on their school bus that included a blast of pepper spray. Officers responded to a 911 call about a fight on the bus Friday morning and arrested a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, according to police in Greece, a suburb of Rochester.
