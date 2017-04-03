Upstate NY teen hit with spit on scho...

Upstate NY teen hit with spit on school bus retaliates with pepper spray, police say

Two female teenagers in Upstate New York will have to appear in court after a fight on their school bus that included a blast of pepper spray. Officers responded to a 911 call about a fight on the bus Friday morning and arrested a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, according to police in Greece, a suburb of Rochester.

