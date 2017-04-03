Twin storms headed for Upstate NY prompt flood watches
More than an inch of rain could fall in Upstate New York tonight and Tuesday, on top of already saturated ground. More rain is expected Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama screams like a baby when denied meeting w...
|27 min
|Bruce popper
|2
|Michelle Obama tried to register for presidenta...
|14 hr
|THE epidemic
|2
|Dirty little needle secret
|15 hr
|THE epidemic
|25
|haha the pedofile
|16 hr
|Ha Ha
|24
|The DoJ just filed formal charges against Clint...
|23 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
|Trey Gowdey just opened an investigation for TR...
|Mon
|Ha Ha
|1
|White Journalists honored at Association of Whi...
|Mon
|IescapedNY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC