Troopers identify brothers, ages 9 and 11, killed in Upstate NY Thruway crash
State police have identified the two young brothers who were killed yesterday after a vehicle they were riding in flipped over on the thruway. Amir Middleton, 9, and his brother Shamel Middleton, 11, both from Buffalo died at the scene, according to state police.
