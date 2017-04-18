This week on a NYNa : ORDAa s new leader tries...

This week on a NYNa : ORDAa s new lea...

This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning co-production of WMHT and the Times Union, features Matt Ryan's interview with Mike Pratt, the new head of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, about its role in promoting recreation upstate. The Reporters Roundtable has Bill Mahoney of Politico New York and Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio joining yours truly to discuss Gov. Andrew Cuomo's assessment now that the legislative session is effectively over, the ugly flap that began with announcement that Melissa DeRosa would serve as Cuomo's new secretary, and more.

