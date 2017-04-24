This week on a NYNa : Chris Arnade talks Rural

This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning co-production of WMHT and the Times Union, features Casey Seiler's interview with Wall Street trader-turned-journalist Chris Arnade about his work traveling the country chronicling Rural America's support for then-candidate Donald Trump and the working class' views on American politics. And Matt Ryan convenes the Reporters Roundtable with Keshia Clukey of Politico New York, Ashley Hupfl of City & State and Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.